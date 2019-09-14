Women's Premiership: Glentoran dent Linfield's title bid with draw

Hutton recently made her 100th appearance for Northern Ireland

Linfield suffered a setback in their bid for the Women's Premiership title as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Glentoran at the Oval.

The Glens took a 1-0 lead into the interval after Makyla Mulholland scored the opener in the 33rd minute.

Northern Ireland international Ashley Hutton equalised for Linfield 19 minutes from time with a fine header.

The result leaves Linfield three points behind league leaders Sion Swifts, who have played a game more.

Sion, whose goal difference is 11 better than Linfield's, are away to Derry City in their final league match of the season on Wednesday.

The Blues have two matches left to play, at home to Comber Rec on Wednesday and away to Derry City the following Wednesday.