Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend?

Fan fury, dynamic debuts as well as huffing and puffing Hibernian.

Welcome to week five of what is already shaping up to be a gripping Scottish Premiership campaign.

Here, BBC Scotland takes a look at the key themes for each of the top-flight sides. If you're a fan of either Edinburgh side, best look away now...

Promising start for Elyounoussi

Mohamed Elyounoussi took less than four minutes to make his first signification contribution in a Celtic jersey and his debut offered a glimpse of what's to come.

The Norway winger provided an assist for his side's only goal in the win at Hamilton, his precise cross teeing up James Forrest's close-range finish.

Elyounoussi's performance was also peppered with neat touches and intelligent runs before he ran out of steam and was replaced on the hour. The £17m man, on loan from Southampton, looks a valuable addition to the Celtic squad and his battle with Mikey Johnston for the starting spot wide left will raise both players' standards.

Barker breaks duck in timely fashion

Brandon Barker made 23 appearances on loan for Hibernian before scoring his first goal for the club, in January 2018. His first strike for Rangers, having made a permanent move from Manchester City, came in only his second game for the club, and the Ibrox side will hope that it is a sign of the player's readiness to make a mark.

With Ryan Kent limping off against Livingston with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him or for several weeks, Rangers need Barker to provide pace, trickery, direct running and a sense of attacking intent that keeps opposition defenders on edge.

The Ibrox club also need more goals from their wide players and attacking midfielders. Alfredo Morelos - who also struck against Livingston - has 11 for the season, and the second top scorer is Jermain Defoe with six. Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo have four, while Connor Goldson and Scott Arfield have two each.

In contrast, Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston have scored 18 goals between them so far this season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 3-1 Livingston

Motherwell flex their muscles again

For the third game running, Motherwell ripped apart a defensively frail opponent and scored three goals. While their 3-2 victory at Tynecastle may look like a close affair, they spurned a glut of chances that could have made the scoreline much more favourable.

Their ability to tear through teams on the counterattack was particularly prevalent. While Hearts had the bulk of the ball, Motherwell had the better opportunities, Allan Campbell winning possession and Liam Polworth playing the killer passes to Devante Cole and Sherwin Seedorf. They feasted on Hearts' mistakes and the victory catapulted them to third place in the table.

Stephen Robinson's men are a side in swaggering form, and with Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren their next opponents, will fancy their chances of continuing to operate near the league summit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Motherwell's Sherwin Seedorf scores a stunner against Hearts

Fans expecting a big response

It has been a hot and cold start to the season for Derek McInnes' side. A thrilling 3-2 victory over Hearts followed by a disappointing defeat by St Mirren. A hard-fought cup victory over Dundee was followed by a flat goalless draw with Kilmarnock.

Now the momentum from a resounding 3-0 victory over Ross County has been followed up by a lacklustre performance against St Johnstone.

It started well for the home side as they went ahead, but the second-half performance had little goalmouth action when the Dons should have been chasing a winner following Michael O'Halloran's equaliser.

With three away fixtures on the bounce up next for Aberdeen, the fans will be expecting a big response in the desperate hunt for consistency and, more importantly, a surge up the table.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 1-1 St Johnstone

No alarm for Holt

Both managers at Ibrox would have dwelt on missed chances. The 3-1 defeat would have frustrated Gary Holt, who was back in the dugout following a spell in hospital, but there was no cause for alarm.

His team set up to contain Rangers, but even as the home side pulled in front in the second half, Chris Erskine hit the bar with a header and Allan McGregor was called upon to make a fine save.

This was Livingston's first defeat of the season, they had only conceded four goals in four league games prior to their visit to Ibrox, and in Lyndon Dykes, Steve Lawless and Marvin Bartley, they have a good, solid spine.

Gary Holt returned to the dugout at the weekend for Livingston

Alessio finds his formula

Angelo Alessio was the bookies' favourite to lose his job first for a good few weeks. How times have changed. He's managed to gather a bit of momentum and his side are now unbeaten in four games, winning three and drawing one. Though Killie were slow out of the blocks against Hibernian, they found their rhythm five minutes before half-time and never looked back.

At half-time, Alessio called on his players to be more aggressive, both in tackling and counter-attacking, and it paid dividends. Killie put more pressure on the Hibs back-line and it didn't respond well to the pressure. They took both of their chances expertly and though they only had four shots on target, they created more than their opponents.

It may not always be pretty, but if the results keep coming in, Alessio won't be complaining.

County relying on Stewart's goals

Although all three points against a bottom-six rival was more than enough for County fans to enjoy after Saturday's 2-1 win over St Mirren, the Dingwall faithful will surely be pleased to see another goal from Ross Stewart.

The 23-year-old has now netted seven goals in 10 games for the Highland side and has been instrumental in County's six wins. So far Stewart has scored in victories over Montrose, Brechin City, Hamilton, Livingston and now St Mirren.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kilmarnock quartet, Motherwell trio in Sportscene team of the week

Aggressive Accies look the part

Hamilton seemed resigned to a hammering when they sat deep with a five-man defence, conceded an early goal, and barely advanced beyond the halfway line in the first 45 minutes against Celtic.

However, a much more positive approach transformed them after the break and they finished the stronger side.

They still left empty-handed, but Brian Rice's men gave the champions a scare and need to replicate that aggressive, positive way of playing at home to the division's leading sides.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic

Hibs still too 'soft and pretty'

After their 3-0 loss at Motherwell, Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said his side were too "soft and pretty". Against Kilmarnock this weekend, they were still quite soft and still quite pretty. Not hard enough, not ugly enough. They started the game well but lacked a focal point to their attacks, with Florian Kamberi the only recognised forward, meaning their neat interplay led to very little goalmouth action.

In next week's Edinburgh derby, we may see a few less passes and a few more hard-hitting tackles from the Easter Road side. Heckingbottom mused in his post-match interview about abandoning his Plan A style of keeping the ball on the ground as much as possible in favour of a more direct approach in an attempt to get some points on the board.

Whether he alters his tactics drastically remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure - next week's derby is a must win, for both sides.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hibernian

Must-win clash on the horizon for St Mirren

St Mirren fans can make a reasonable case for suggesting they've had a tough start to the season. Their first three league matches came against Hibernian, Aberdeen and Rangers. Then they travelled to two tough away venues in Livingston and Ross County. So far, Jim Goodwin's side have picked up just three points from a possible 15.

However, next weekend the Paisley side finally have a fixture that they really should be looking to take advantage of - Hamilton in Paisley. Although Brian Rice's side are no slouches, these home ties are where Goodwin's side need to start racking up points. If they can't, then they may really be in trouble.

St Mirren's Scottish Premiership start

St Johnstone growing into season

A 7-0 thumping at Celtic Park to open the season rang alarm bells for St Johnstone fans. They may still be winless after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, but going away to Aberdeen and looking the more likely to score is a promising sign.

Although bolstered by the signing of Celtic loanee Anthony Ralston and Rangers loanee Jason Holt - as well as seeing Stevie May make his first start since returning to the club - it was the likes of Murray Davidson and Matty Kennedy who shone in the Pittodrie game.

May was fairly ineffective in his first match back, often straying offside and not getting involved too much, but it seems like in easier matchups he may get the service from his midfield and the wingers.

It is not quite the form that helped him to 27 goals in a season like the last time he played under Tommy Wright, but it certainly seems he, and St Johnstone, are heading in the right direction.

Levein under pressure as fans show wrath

A fans' protest just five games into the league season made grim viewing for Craig Levein and owner Ann Budge.

Irate supporters gathered outside Tynecastle's main stand - some calling for Levein to be dismissed - after the 3-2 loss to Motherwell sent their side to the bottom of the table.

Hearts were not spectacularly poor, but having won just four games in 2019, and with anguish almost tangible in the stands, they looked desperately short of guile and confidence.

Levein has a mountain of work to do to win back the disaffected fans and get results with what is without doubt a talented group of players. Next Sunday's Edinburgh derby - now a monstrous fixture for both bosses - would be the perfect place to start.