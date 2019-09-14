Ryan Kent: Rangers winger set to miss 'at least a few weeks' - Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent came off injured after 40 minutes of Rangers' 3-1 win over Livingston

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is set to miss "at least a few weeks" after injuring a hamstring in Saturday's win over Livingston, says boss Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool loanee suffered the blow on his second club debut after returning in a £7m permanent deal.

While the extent of the damage is not yet known, Kent, 22, will be absent for Thursday's Europa League match against Feyenoord.

"He's got a hamstring injury, unfortunately," Gerrard confirmed.

"It's a blow for Ryan, a blow for me, a blow for all of the supporters. He's trained well all week and looked ready to go. Unfortunately these things happen in football but that's the only disappointing thing to come out of today really - the injury to Ryan.

"We'll assess it in the coming days but I predict he'll be missing for at least a few weeks."

Rangers kept pressure on Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit by coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory in Govan and return to within three points of their city rivals.

Steven Lawless' penalty nudged the visitors ahead, but second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier turned the tables, and after Livingston's Lyndon Dykes was sent off, Brandon Barker killed the game late on.

"At half-time, I put it on a few of my match-winners and said, 'come on, we've got 45 minutes to win a game - that's your challenge'," he added.

"Unfortunately we took another setback, so having not got the early goal and conceding the penalty, the challenge became even more difficult and complicated.

"But I think that provoked us into our best. I think from going a goal down we were excellent, looked really dangerous and could have scored a few more.

"Over the course of the 90 minutes, we certainly deserved to win but we weren't at our best."