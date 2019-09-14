Hearts: Craig Levein insists position is not untenable despite fans' protest

Angry Hearts fans protested after their side's home loss to Motherwell left them bottom of the Premiership

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists his position is not untenable despite Saturday's home loss to Motherwell triggering a fans' protest for him to lose his job outside Tynecastle.

The side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership having failed to win any of their five matches this term.

And they have only four league victories in 2019.

"Do I feel my position is untenable? I don't. I feel I am more than capable of improving results," Levein said.

"It is just part of the job. Supporters get frustrated that their team at home should be winning.

"My focus is just on the game. I don't try and listen to anything else. It's not helpful."

Several hundred fans gathered outside Tynecastle after the 3-2 defeat to make it plain they believe Levein's time is up.

A banner reading "Levein Out" was displayed, while a handful of irate supporters attempted to storm the stand reception.

"The season has just started. We are six points off fourth place. I don't consider that to be a huge problem for us," Levein, whose team have two points, added.

There were also vociferous chants of "sack the board" - of which Levein is also a director - from the crowd outside and the manager confirmed he remains in regular dialogue with owner Ann Budge.

However, there was no indication that a point of no return is approaching.

Levein added: "I speak to Ann Budge regularly. We talk about results and if results aren't good then we look to improve. It is a normal conversation."