Premier League round-up

Liverpool maintained their 100% Premier League record as Sadio Mane scored twice in a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick and then an own goal as Chelsea triumphed 5-2 at winless Wolves, while Tottenham thumped Crystal Palace 4-0.

Brighton and Burnley drew 1-1 while the other two games finished 1-0, with Manchester United edging Leicester and Southampton beating Sheffield United.

Champions Manchester City travel to Norwich in the late kick-off.