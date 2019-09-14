Hamilton Academical 0-1 Celtic: Chrstopher Jullien set to be 'fine' for Euro action after head knock

Neil Lennon was full of praise for his side after the battling win over Hamilton

Neil Lennon expects Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien to be available for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Rennes despite suffering a head knock in the 1-0 win at Hamilton Academical.

Celtic say manager Lennon was mistaken in initially claiming Jullien had a "blackout" after the clash with Marios Ogkmpoe in the final 10 minutes.

The 26-year-old Frenchman played on after receiving treatment.

"He will be checked out but I think he's absolutely fine," Lennon said.

The Celtic boss also eased concerns over Kristoffer Ajer, who ended the match in Lanarkshire limping. With Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton out injured, Ajer is likely to be Celtic's only other fit centre-back for the Group E opener away to the Ligue 1 side.

"Kris took a whack but we're okay thankfully," Lennon said. "A few niggles here and there but nothing serious."

'Hamilton aren't here to have their tummies tickled'

Victory over Accies extended Celtic's winning start to five games - their best start to a league campaign in nine years - and Lennon hailed his team's "brilliant performance".

James Forrest's fourth-minute goal clinched the points for the Scottish Premiership leaders, but they made work hard of the win after a commanding first-half display.

"The conditions and pitch got more difficult as the game went on," Lennon said. "The pitch slowed up, the wind got up, made it very dry and sticky.

"I'm not going to criticise the performance, under the circumstances it was a brilliant win. I can't ask any more of the players at the moment.

"We would have liked the pitch watered, but Hamilton aren't here to roll over and let us tickle their tummies, they are here to make life as difficult as possible."

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice took plenty of positives from the game.

"To lose an early goal against Celtic was criminal and suicidal but the response I got was immense," he said.

"I told them it was easy to capitulate and fall apart but we didn't do that."