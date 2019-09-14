Sunday's gossip column: Kroos, Pogba, De Gea, Eriksen, Mane

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid's Germany midfielder Tony Kroos, 29, this January in a swap deal involving 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Bild - in German)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, has signed a new four-year deal with Manchester United worth about £250,000-a-week, rising to £350,000-a-week with performance-related clauses. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid are all monitoring the progress of Tottenham's 17-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Troy Parrott. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Major League Soccer expansion side Inter Miami, part owned by David Beckham, are interested in signing 30-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. (Maxifoot - in French)

Eighteen-year-old Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, who was interesting Manchester City, has signed a new four-year contract with Velez Sarsfield. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have opened contract talks with 27-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane (SoccerLink via Sport Witness)

Wolves owners Fosun are understood to be looking for fresh investment to help the club challenge at the top of the Premier League and are willing to sell a 20% stake in the club. (Express and Star).

Juventus' 33-year-old Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, who was linked with Manchester United over the summer, is closing in on a move to MLS side LAFC (Calciomercato)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is holding out for a January move from Tottenham to Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in signing Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31. from Manchester United in January. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

English defender Tyrone Mings, 26, says he was surprised when Aston Villa decided to pay £20m to sign him from Bournemouth this summer. (Express and Star)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Javi Gracia learnt of his sacking as Watford boss during a chance meeting between the pair back in their native Spain. (Telegraph)