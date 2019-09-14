First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1.
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 4Orban
- 16Klostermann
- 27Laimer
- 10Forsberg
- 23HalstenbergBooked at 26mins
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 13Ilsanker
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Schick
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- 31Demme
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 21Hernández
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 22Gnabry
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 15Arp
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
VAR Decision: No Penalty FC Bayern München.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller following a fast break.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.