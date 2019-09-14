German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig1Bayern Munich1

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 6Konaté
  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 27Laimer
  • 10Forsberg
  • 23HalstenbergBooked at 26mins
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 17Lookman
  • 18Nkunku
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 21Schick
  • 26Ampadu
  • 28Mvogo
  • 31Demme

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 21Hernández
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 29Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 22Gnabry
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Arp
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 27Alaba
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.

VAR Decision: No Penalty FC Bayern München.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

Booking

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller following a fast break.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig4310103710
2B Dortmund430113589
3Bayern Munich422012488
4Wolfsburg42207348
5B Mgladbach42115417
6B Leverkusen421167-17
7Freiburg32017346
8Frankfurt42025506
9Werder Bremen420289-16
10Hoffenheim31113304
10Schalke31113304
12Düsseldorf411267-14
13Union Berlin411258-34
14Augsburg4112610-44
15Köln410347-33
16Mainz4103413-93
17Paderborn301247-31
18Hertha Berlin4013310-71
View full German Bundesliga table

