Spanish La Liga
Barcelona4Valencia1

Barcelona v Valencia

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaBooked at 53mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Arthur
  • 27Pérez
  • 17Griezmann
  • 31FatiSubstituted forSuárezat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Todibo
  • 9Suárez
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 20TorresSubstituted forLeeat 67'minutes
  • 17Coquelin
  • 10Parejo
  • 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCheryshevat 67'minutes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 3Costa
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 22Gómez
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Lee Kang-In replaces Ferrán Torres.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

Attempt saved. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Attempt saved. Arthur (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 4, Valencia 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Luis Suárez replaces Anssumane Fati.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Valencia 1. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Gayá.

Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.

Foul by Anssumane Fati (Barcelona).

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Attempt missed. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Booking

Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

VAR Decision: Goal Barcelona 2-1 Valencia (Kevin Gameiro).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid43015419
2Real Madrid42209638
3Ath Bilbao42204138
4Barcelona421111657
5Sevilla32104137
6Real Sociedad42114317
7Levante42026516
8Villarreal412110825
9Osasuna31203215
10Alavés31202115
11Granada31117524
12Celta Vigo311134-14
13Real Valladolid311134-14
14Valencia411246-24
15Mallorca411224-24
16Real Betis310258-33
17Getafe302123-12
18Eibar301235-21
19Espanyol301205-51
20Leganés400417-60
