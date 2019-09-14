Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Barcelona v Valencia
-
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaBooked at 53mins
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 8Arthur
- 27Pérez
- 17Griezmann
- 31FatiSubstituted forSuárezat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 6Todibo
- 9Suárez
- 20Roberto
- 22Vidal
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
Valencia
- 13Cillessen
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 20TorresSubstituted forLeeat 67'minutes
- 17Coquelin
- 10Parejo
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCheryshevat 67'minutes
- 9Gameiro
- 19RodrigoBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Costa
- 6Kondogbia
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 16Lee
- 22Gómez
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Lee Kang-In replaces Ferrán Torres.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Attempt saved. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt saved. Arthur (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Valencia 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luis Suárez replaces Anssumane Fati.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Valencia 1. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Gayá.
Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.
Foul by Anssumane Fati (Barcelona).
Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Attempt missed. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Booking
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
VAR Decision: Goal Barcelona 2-1 Valencia (Kevin Gameiro).