French Ligue 1
PSG1Strasbourg0

Paris St-Germain v Strasbourg

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forat 84'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 22Diallo
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKimpembeat 71'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 10Neymar
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forIcardiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Rico
  • 18Icardi
  • 21Herrera
  • 33Kouassi

Strasbourg

  • 1Sels
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forLienardat 74'minutes
  • 5Koné
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 24Djiku
  • 23Carole
  • 27Lala
  • 17BellegardeBooked at 45mins
  • 18Sissoko
  • 25AjorqueBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMothibaat 78'minutes
  • 26ThomassonSubstituted forPrcicat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ndour
  • 10Corgnet
  • 11Lienard
  • 12Mothiba
  • 14Prcic
  • 29da Costa Jóia
  • 30Kamara
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamStrasbourg
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

VAR Checking: Paris Saint Germain Goal (Neymar).

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 0.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo with a cross.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lebo Mothiba.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Sanjin Prcic replaces Adrien Thomasson.

Colin Dagba went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.

Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lamine Koné.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Offside, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson tries a through ball, but Ibrahima Sissoko is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Ludovic Ajorque.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamine Koné.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ibrahima Sissoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Mohamed Simakan.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Booking

Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54011221012
2Rennes43016339
3Nice43017529
4Lille53027529
5Angers53029909
6Lyon522112488
7Reims42114137
8Nantes42114317
9Marseille42113307
10Toulouse421145-17
11Bordeaux41215505
12Brest412135-25
13Nîmes411267-14
14Montpellier411223-14
15Metz411246-24
16Amiens511358-34
17Saint-Étienne411236-34
18Strasbourg503237-43
19Monaco4022410-62
20Dijon400417-60
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you