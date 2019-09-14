Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Juventus0

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus held at Fiorentina in Serie A

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri on the touchline at Fiorentina
Maurizio Sarri (left) is back in Serie A after leaving Chelsea this summer

Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina as their manager Maurizio Sarri took his place in the dugout for the first time.

The former Chelsea boss had not been in charge for the opening two games because of pneumonia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored four goals in his last game for Portugal, endured a frustrating day and saw a late bicycle kick go well off target.

Franck Ribery made his first Serie A start for Fiorentina.

The Bayern Munich legend had an impressive game and forced Wojciech Szczesny into a good first-half save.

Italian champions Juventus, who won their first two matches, lost Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Danilo through injury.

Fiorentina have not won in 17 league games, with Vincenzo Montella still searching for a first Serie A victory since returning as manager in April.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20PezzellaSubstituted forCeccheriniat 83'minutes
  • 22CáceresBooked at 10mins
  • 21Lirola
  • 78Pulgar
  • 5Badelj
  • 8CastrovilliBooked at 77minsSubstituted forZurkowskiat 89'minutes
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 25ChiesaBooked at 36mins
  • 7RibérySubstituted forBoatengat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Ranieri
  • 10Boateng
  • 11Sottil
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 19Montiel
  • 23Venuti
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 93Terzic

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 62'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de LigtBooked at 46mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 8'minutes
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBentancurat 44'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Fiorentina 0, Juventus 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Juventus 0.

Attempt missed. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Szymon Zurkowski replaces Gaetano Castrovilli.

Attempt missed. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Federico Ceccherini replaces Germán Pezzella because of an injury.

Booking

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

Attempt saved. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

Offside, Fiorentina. Martín Cáceres tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.

Hand ball by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Kevin-Prince Boateng replaces Franck Ribéry.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Danilo because of an injury.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32105327
2Inter Milan22006156
3Torino22005326
4Lazio21104134
5Genoa21105414
6Bologna21102114
7Hellas Verona21102114
8Sassuolo21015323
9Parma21013213
10Napoli21017703
11Atalanta21015503
12Brescia21011103
13AC Milan21011103
14Udinese210123-13
15Roma20204402
16Fiorentina301246-21
17SPAL200224-20
18Cagliari200213-20
19Lecce200205-50
20Sampdoria200217-60
View full Italian Serie A table

