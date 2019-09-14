Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Odsonne Edouard, Scotland, Gordon Strachan, Rangers, Aberdeen, Connor MacLennan, Liam Henderson, St Johnstone

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the Scottish FA blundered in sacking manager Gordon Strachan two years ago and believes the national team have gone backwards since. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects French forward Odsonne Edouard to make a big-money move away from Parkhead next summer and has told fans to enjoy the Under-21 international while they can. (Daily Record)

Celtic plan to open contract talks with Nir Bitton, whose Parkhead deal expires at the end of the season. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed claims he is poised to make a move for former Juventus and Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio. (Scotsman)

And Gerrard says he'll "never stop learning" after being criticised for his team selection in Rangers' 2-0 home loss to Celtic before the international break. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen winger Connor MacLennan has laughed off comparisons with Gareth Bale and set his sights on becoming a Dons first-team regular again after his midweek heroics for Scotland Under-21s. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes has warned his Aberdeen side they need to make Pittodrie a fortress again to have any hope of success this season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Joe Jordan has tipped Verona midfielder Liam Henderson for Scotland honours. (Herald, subscription required)

Striker Stevie May has nothing to prove on his return to Aberdeen with St Johnstone today, says Perth boss Tommy Wright. (Daily Star, print edition)