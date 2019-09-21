Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 5Wilson
- 4Wharton
- 3Clarke
- 10Byrne
- 8Graham
- 6Phillips
- 7Roberts
- 11Osadolor
- 9East
Substitutes
- 12Scally
- 14Breen
- 15Krones
- 16Morena
- 17Smith
- 18See
- 19Stewart
Edinburgh City
- 1McAdams
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 15Kane
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 33Harris
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 18Dunn
- 20Watson
- 21Beveridge
- 22Henderson
- 26Court
- Referee:
- Barry Cook