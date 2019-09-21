Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Gibson
  • 4Little
  • 2Grant
  • 8Block
  • 7Thomson
  • 3Clark
  • 11Purdue
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Lidohren
  • 14Moore
  • 15Summers
  • 16Mortimer
  • 17McGrory
  • 18Main
  • 20Herraghty

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Cox
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 11Renton
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 12Pollock
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Valentine
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Allan
  • 19Swann
Referee:
Duncan Williams

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers65102191216
2Edinburgh City64111310313
3Cowdenbeath6402118312
4Queen's Park62316519
5Albion6222121208
6Annan Athletic6222711-48
7Elgin61327616
8Stenhousemuir6123611-55
9Stirling610537-43
10Brechin6105512-73
View full Scottish League Two table

