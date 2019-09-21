Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Cove Rangers
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacEwan
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Aitken
  • 16MacKay
  • 17Jamieson
  • 18Scott
  • 21Hoban

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 23Smith
  • 24Fyvie
  • 14Glass
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 10Scott
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Demus
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers65102191216
2Edinburgh City64111310313
3Cowdenbeath6402118312
4Queen's Park62316519
5Albion6222121208
6Annan Athletic6222711-48
7Elgin61327616
8Stenhousemuir6123611-55
9Stirling610537-43
10Brechin6105512-73
View full Scottish League Two table

