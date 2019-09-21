Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Raith Rovers0

Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1HuttonSubstituted forWillisonat 29'minutes
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Kerr
  • 2MacDonald
  • 18Millar
  • 32Reilly
  • 12McKayBooked at 8mins
  • 3Eckersley
  • 9Gallagher
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Carrick
  • 19McCann
  • 21Willison

Raith Rovers

  • 17MunroSubstituted forMcGurnat 13'minutes
  • 4Davidson
  • 24Anderson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 2Miller
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 3MacDonald
  • 23Gullan
  • 9Allan
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 14Vitoria
  • 16McKay
  • 20McGurn
  • 21Tait
  • 22Bowie
  • 29Baird
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Raith Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Raith Rovers 0.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

Attempt blocked. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Josh Kerr.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Reece Willison replaces David Hutton because of an injury.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).

Charlie Reilly (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers).

Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McGurn replaces Ross Munro because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Booking

Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk74211221014
2East Fife7421159614
3Raith Rovers7412179813
4Dumbarton74031012-212
5Airdrieonians732267-111
6Forfar731356-110
7Clyde7232121119
8Peterhead7232710-39
9Stranraer7115817-94
10Montrose7016514-91
