Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Raith Rovers 0.
Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1HuttonSubstituted forWillisonat 29'minutes
- 6Fordyce
- 5Crighton
- 4Kerr
- 2MacDonald
- 18Millar
- 32Reilly
- 12McKayBooked at 8mins
- 3Eckersley
- 9Gallagher
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Roy
- 14Roberts
- 15Carrick
- 19McCann
- 21Willison
Raith Rovers
- 17MunroSubstituted forMcGurnat 13'minutes
- 4Davidson
- 24Anderson
- 6Benedictus
- 2Miller
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 3MacDonald
- 23Gullan
- 9Allan
- 11Anderson
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 14Vitoria
- 16McKay
- 20McGurn
- 21Tait
- 22Bowie
- 29Baird
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Raith Rovers 0.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Attempt blocked. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Josh Kerr.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Reece Willison replaces David Hutton because of an injury.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Charlie Reilly (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McGurn replaces Ross Munro because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Booking
Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.