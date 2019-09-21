Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Montrose
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Bain
  • 6Tapping
  • 8Irvine
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12MacKintosh
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Currie
  • 16Robertson
  • 21McGuff

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 8Watson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Lyons
  • 9Rennie
  • 23MacBeath

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Waddell
  • 7Webster
  • 12B
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife6420157814
2Raith Rovers6402179812
3Falkirk6321112911
4Airdrieonians631267-110
5Dumbarton6303812-49
6Clyde6222111018
7Peterhead622269-38
8Forfar621346-27
9Stranraer6114816-84
10Montrose6015513-81
View full Scottish League One table

