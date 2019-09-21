Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stranraer v Falkirk
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 6McManus
- 3Allan
- 7Hilton
- 10Murphy
- 23Thomson
- 77Stirling
- 9Stewart
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 12Pignatiello
- 15Jones
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 14Longridge
- 6Gomis
- 21Telfer
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 8McShane
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 15Toshney
- 16Miller
- 18Sammon
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 549
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Leon Murphy (Stranraer).
Declan McManus (Falkirk) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by James Hilton.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Falkirk 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Falkirk 1.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. David McMillan (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Leon Murphy (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. David McMillan (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Falkirk 1. David McMillan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.