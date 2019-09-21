Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Dumbarton

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 7Denholm
  • 10Allen
  • 12Hunter
  • 18Church
  • 20Boyd

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 5Neill
  • 22McGeever
  • 3Quitongo
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 4Langan
  • 14McKee
  • 10McCluskey
  • 17Layne

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 7Shiels
  • 9Tierney
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
  • 24Crossan
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife6420157814
2Raith Rovers6402179812
3Falkirk6321112911
4Airdrieonians631267-110
5Dumbarton6303812-49
6Clyde6222111018
7Peterhead622269-38
8Forfar621346-27
9Stranraer6114816-84
10Montrose6015513-81
