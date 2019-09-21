Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Dundee
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Dundee

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Lyon
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 29Colville
  • 19Cadden
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4McLean
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh
  • 14Salkeld
  • 18Blues
  • 32King

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 11McDaid
  • 8Byrne
  • 19Robertson
  • 17McPake
  • 10McGowan
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 7Todd
  • 9Nelson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 14Dorrans
  • 21Mackie
  • 22Moore
  • 28Hemmings
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd5401146812
2Ayr5401105512
3Inverness CT531195410
4Arbroath52214318
5Dundee522179-28
6Morton5203913-46
7Queen of Sth512223-15
8Alloa511348-44
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline502337-42
View full Scottish Championship table

