Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Arbroath
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Arbroath

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 18Butcher
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 23Harkes
  • 27Appere
  • 8Pawlett
  • 11Smith
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 7McMullan
  • 13Mehmet
  • 20Chalmers
  • 25King
  • 34Banks
  • 44Watson

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 18Murphy
  • 11Linn
  • 7Gold
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 9Doris
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Gaston
  • 22Virtanen
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd5401146812
2Ayr5401105512
3Inverness CT531195410
4Arbroath52214318
5Dundee522179-28
6Morton5203913-46
7Queen of Sth512223-15
8Alloa511348-44
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline502337-42
View full Scottish Championship table

