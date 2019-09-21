Dundee United v Arbroath
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 18Butcher
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 23Harkes
- 27Appere
- 8Pawlett
- 11Smith
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 7McMullan
- 13Mehmet
- 20Chalmers
- 25King
- 34Banks
- 44Watson
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 18Murphy
- 11Linn
- 7Gold
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 9Doris
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
- 21Gaston
- 22Virtanen
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match report to follow.