Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 24Kakay
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 12Cole
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Cardle
  • 14Gordon
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Williamson
  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 43Saunders

Dunfermline

  • 20Gill
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Martin
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 24Edwards
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 11Dow
  • 15Nisbet
  • 38Kiltie
  • 9McGill

Substitutes

  • 1Scully
  • 8Beadling
  • 10Ryan
  • 16Morrison
  • 22Coley
  • 23Cochrane
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00AyrAyr United
  • Dundee UtdDundee United15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00DundeeDundee
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00DunfermlineDunfermline

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd5401146812
2Ayr5401105512
3Inverness CT531195410
4Arbroath52214318
5Dundee522179-28
6Morton5203913-46
7Queen of Sth512223-15
8Alloa511348-44
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline502337-42
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you