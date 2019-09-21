Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Woking
|11
|7
|3
|1
|20
|10
|10
|24
|2
|Bromley
|11
|6
|5
|0
|19
|12
|7
|23
|3
|Halifax
|11
|7
|1
|3
|19
|11
|8
|22
|4
|Yeovil
|11
|6
|1
|4
|17
|12
|5
|19
|5
|Barnet
|10
|5
|4
|1
|14
|9
|5
|19
|6
|Dag & Red
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|15
|1
|18
|7
|Maidenhead United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|10
|6
|17
|8
|Dover
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|14
|1
|17
|9
|Stockport
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|14
|1
|17
|10
|Torquay
|11
|4
|3
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|15
|11
|Hartlepool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|15
|12
|Solihull Moors
|10
|4
|2
|4
|17
|14
|3
|14
|13
|Notts County
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|12
|3
|14
|14
|Barrow
|11
|4
|1
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|13
|15
|Eastleigh
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|13
|16
|Boreham Wood
|11
|3
|3
|5
|15
|14
|1
|12
|17
|Sutton United
|11
|2
|6
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|18
|Harrogate
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|19
|Wrexham
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|11
|20
|Aldershot
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|15
|-5
|11
|21
|Fylde
|10
|2
|4
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|10
|22
|Chesterfield
|11
|1
|5
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|8
|23
|Chorley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|23
|-13
|8
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|11
|1
|4
|6
|13
|22
|-9
|7