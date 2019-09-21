Hartlepool United 0-2 Dover Athletic

Hartlepool could find themselves in hot water after two players and boss Craig Hignett were sent off on a crazy afternoon at Victoria Park which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Dover.

The dismissals followed a first-half incident involving Dover players and home fans which caused an 11-minute delay, and a supporter running onto the pitch to vent his frustration at referee Joe Johnson midway through the second half.

A Ricky Modeste header which flew well wide was the only noteworthy chance of a poor half before Dover were given a penalty for a foul by Michael Raynes on Inih Effiong in the 36th minute.

Effiong found the top corner with his spot-kick prompting wild celebrations in front of home supporters in the Town End and brought about an incident which caused the lengthy delay.

Hartlepool felt they should have been awarded two penalties early in the second half, Ben Killip pulled off a stunning save to deny Effiong a second, while Gime Toure jinked his way through the Dover defence before cracking a shot against a post on the hour.

Hartlepool had three shots cleared off the line in quick succession before Effiong fired a shot against the crossbar at the other end shortly afterwards.

Toure felt he was tripped in the area with 10 minutes remaining, with skipper Ryan Donaldson sent off for his protests and furious boss Hignett sent to the stand.

Dover wrapped up the points seven minutes from time when Steven Rigg turned the ball home and Pools were reduced to nine men in the aftermath as substitute Nicky Featherstone was shown a straight red card.

Report supplied by PA Media.