Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2.
Hartlepool United 0-2 Dover Athletic
-
Hartlepool could find themselves in hot water after two players and boss Craig Hignett were sent off on a crazy afternoon at Victoria Park which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Dover.
The dismissals followed a first-half incident involving Dover players and home fans which caused an 11-minute delay, and a supporter running onto the pitch to vent his frustration at referee Joe Johnson midway through the second half.
A Ricky Modeste header which flew well wide was the only noteworthy chance of a poor half before Dover were given a penalty for a foul by Michael Raynes on Inih Effiong in the 36th minute.
Effiong found the top corner with his spot-kick prompting wild celebrations in front of home supporters in the Town End and brought about an incident which caused the lengthy delay.
Hartlepool felt they should have been awarded two penalties early in the second half, Ben Killip pulled off a stunning save to deny Effiong a second, while Gime Toure jinked his way through the Dover defence before cracking a shot against a post on the hour.
Hartlepool had three shots cleared off the line in quick succession before Effiong fired a shot against the crossbar at the other end shortly afterwards.
Toure felt he was tripped in the area with 10 minutes remaining, with skipper Ryan Donaldson sent off for his protests and furious boss Hignett sent to the stand.
Dover wrapped up the points seven minutes from time when Steven Rigg turned the ball home and Pools were reduced to nine men in the aftermath as substitute Nicky Featherstone was shown a straight red card.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Killip
- 2Kioso
- 4RaynesBooked at 18mins
- 19RichardsonBooked at 9minsSubstituted forJamesat 73'minutes
- 3Kitching
- 20Cunningham
- 15Mafuta
- 16NobleBooked at 28minsSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7DonaldsonBooked at 80mins
- 23Toure
- 9Kabamba
Substitutes
- 8Featherstone
- 11Hawkes
- 14Holohan
- 28Kennedy
- 33James
Dover
- 13Worgan
- 2Passley
- 6De Havilland
- 15Cumberbatch
- 26Simpson
- 4Doe
- 8Woods
- 7Reason
- 19RiggBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRooneyat 87'minutes
- 9Effiong
- 12Modeste
Substitutes
- 1Mersin
- 3Taylor
- 5Lokko
- 10L'Ghoul
- 16Rooney
- Referee:
- Joe Johnson
- Attendance:
- 3,329
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Paul Rooney replaces Steven Rigg.
Dismissal
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the red card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2. Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic).
Dismissal
Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Nicky Featherstone replaces Liam Noble.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Kenton Richardson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Inih Effiong (Dover Athletic) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Noble (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael Raynes (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kenton Richardson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.