National League
Hartlepool0Dover2

Hartlepool United 0-2 Dover Athletic

Hartlepool could find themselves in hot water after two players and boss Craig Hignett were sent off on a crazy afternoon at Victoria Park which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Dover.

The dismissals followed a first-half incident involving Dover players and home fans which caused an 11-minute delay, and a supporter running onto the pitch to vent his frustration at referee Joe Johnson midway through the second half.

A Ricky Modeste header which flew well wide was the only noteworthy chance of a poor half before Dover were given a penalty for a foul by Michael Raynes on Inih Effiong in the 36th minute.

Effiong found the top corner with his spot-kick prompting wild celebrations in front of home supporters in the Town End and brought about an incident which caused the lengthy delay.

Hartlepool felt they should have been awarded two penalties early in the second half, Ben Killip pulled off a stunning save to deny Effiong a second, while Gime Toure jinked his way through the Dover defence before cracking a shot against a post on the hour.

Hartlepool had three shots cleared off the line in quick succession before Effiong fired a shot against the crossbar at the other end shortly afterwards.

Toure felt he was tripped in the area with 10 minutes remaining, with skipper Ryan Donaldson sent off for his protests and furious boss Hignett sent to the stand.

Dover wrapped up the points seven minutes from time when Steven Rigg turned the ball home and Pools were reduced to nine men in the aftermath as substitute Nicky Featherstone was shown a straight red card.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2Kioso
  • 4RaynesBooked at 18mins
  • 19RichardsonBooked at 9minsSubstituted forJamesat 73'minutes
  • 3Kitching
  • 20Cunningham
  • 15Mafuta
  • 16NobleBooked at 28minsSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7DonaldsonBooked at 80mins
  • 23Toure
  • 9Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 8Featherstone
  • 11Hawkes
  • 14Holohan
  • 28Kennedy
  • 33James

Dover

  • 13Worgan
  • 2Passley
  • 6De Havilland
  • 15Cumberbatch
  • 26Simpson
  • 4Doe
  • 8Woods
  • 7Reason
  • 19RiggBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRooneyat 87'minutes
  • 9Effiong
  • 12Modeste

Substitutes

  • 1Mersin
  • 3Taylor
  • 5Lokko
  • 10L'Ghoul
  • 16Rooney
Referee:
Joe Johnson
Attendance:
3,329

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Paul Rooney replaces Steven Rigg.

Dismissal

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the red card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 2. Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic).

Dismissal

Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United) is shown the red card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Nicky Featherstone replaces Liam Noble.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Kenton Richardson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Inih Effiong (Dover Athletic) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Liam Noble (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Raynes (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kenton Richardson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you