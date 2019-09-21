Sutton United 4-0 Chesterfield

From the section

Aaron Jarvis scored twice as Sutton claimed their first National League home win of the season with a 4-0 victory over second-bottom Chesterfield.

The Spireites made a bright start as Will Evans hit the crossbar with a volley from Scott Boden's cross.

But Jarvis' first and an effort from Tommy Wright in the space of 11 first-half minutes gave Sutton control.

Jarvis converted David Ajiboye's cross at the back post in the 23rd minute before Wright slid the ball home.

Chesterfield tried to drag themselves back into the game, with Robbie Weir having a shot saved by Jamie Butler, but Jarvis and Harry Beautyman netted in the final 13 minutes to seal the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.