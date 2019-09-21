National League
Ebbsfleet0Barrow3

Ebbsfleet United 0-3 Barrow

Scott Quigley scored twice as Barrow recorded a third straight National League win by beating Ebbsfleet 3-0 at Stonebridge Road.

Barrow heaped more woe on the basement boys with a seventh-minute opener as John Rooney hit a post from outside the box, with the ball going in off Jordan Holmes.

Ebbsfleet toiled in pursuit of an equaliser and, five minutes before the break, Ayo Obileye beat the offside trap only to see his weak shot stopped by Joel Dixon.

It was Quigley who doubled Barrow's lead straight from the kick-off after half-time, the 27-year-old turning his man and firing home for a sixth goal of the season.

Quigley then made it 3-0 by finishing off a clinical team move with a clever chip in the 69th minute.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 21Holmes
  • 19Sutherland
  • 5ObileyeSubstituted forEganat 57'minutes
  • 15GrimesBooked at 86mins
  • 11Weston
  • 23ReidSubstituted forBiabiat 84'minutes
  • 2King
  • 6WilsonSubstituted forUmerahat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Ball
  • 9Ugwu
  • 20Cordner

Substitutes

  • 12Umerah
  • 13Palmer
  • 17Dainkeh
  • 18Egan
  • 22Biabi

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 16Platt
  • 27Barry
  • 11Kay
  • 6Hird
  • 3Brough
  • 8Rooney
  • 4TaylorBooked at 75mins
  • 23DysonSubstituted forHardcastleat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20AngusSubstituted forHindleat 69'minutes
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forHarrisonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Granite
  • 7Hindle
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 14Greaves
  • 24Harrison
Referee:
Joe Hull

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3.

Booking

Lewis Hardcastle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josh Umerah (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Grimes (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Botti Biabi replaces Alex Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Byron Harrison replaces Scott Quigley.

Booking

Jason Taylor (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Josh Umerah replaces Lawrie Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3. Scott Quigley (Barrow).

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jack Hindle replaces Dior Angus.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Hardcastle replaces Olly Dyson.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Alfie Egan replaces Ayo Obileye.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 2. Scott Quigley (Barrow).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1. John Rooney (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you