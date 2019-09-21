National League
Maidenhead United15:00Harrogate
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Harrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking1173120101024
2Bromley116501912723
3Halifax117131911822
4Yeovil116141712519
5Barnet10541149519
6Dag & Red115331615118
7Maidenhead United115241610617
8Dover115241514117
9Stockport115241514117
10Torquay114341718-115
11Hartlepool114341517-215
12Solihull Moors104241714314
13Notts County113531512314
14Barrow114161617-113
15Eastleigh113441012-213
16Boreham Wood113351514112
17Sutton United112631214-212
18Harrogate113351316-312
19Wrexham102531416-211
20Aldershot113261015-511
21Fylde102441218-610
22Chesterfield111551419-58
23Chorley111551023-138
24Ebbsfleet111461322-97
