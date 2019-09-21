Match ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.
Chorley 1-1 Woking
Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League after drawing 1-1 away to struggling Chorley.
The home side went ahead through Chris Holroyd early on but Dave Tarpey levelled the scores with 22 minutes on the clock.
Holroyd gave Chorley the lead after eight minutes when he cushioned a cross from Jake Cottrell and fired past Craig Ross in the Woking goal.
Woking were level 14 minutes later when Tarpey headed in the equaliser after Chorley failed to clear when they had the chance.
Woking could not find a winner against a resolute Chorley defence during 12 minutes of stoppage time and the visitors also had defender Ben Gerring sent off late on.
Line-ups
Chorley
- 31Crellin
- 2ChallonerBooked at 75mins
- 4Teague
- 35O'KeefeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDoddsat 83'minutes
- 6Meppen-Walter
- 5LeatherSubstituted forBlakemanat 63'minutes
- 16Baines
- 13Cottrell
- 7Newby
- 9Carver
- 20HolroydSubstituted forNewbyat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Blakeman
- 11Newby
- 12Ross
- 14Dodds
- 18Massanka
Woking
- 13Ross
- 2Cook
- 5GerringBooked at 90mins
- 14PokuBooked at 83mins
- 3CaseyBooked at 90mins
- 6Diarra
- 8Ferdinand
- 20EdserBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHodgesat 62'minutes
- 7Tarpey
- 9HydeSubstituted forParryat 85'minutes
- 17JohnsonSubstituted forLozaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howes
- 4Parry
- 11Hodges
- 12Collier
- 22Loza
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
- Attendance:
- 1,346
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.
Booking
Josh Casey (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Ben Gerring (Woking) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Elliot Newby replaces Chris Holroyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Manny Parry replaces Jake Hyde.
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Louis Dodds replaces Josh O'Keefe.
Booking
Godfrey Poku (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Matthew Challoner (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jamar Loza replaces Tyreke Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Adam Blakeman replaces Scott Leather.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Paul Hodges replaces Toby Edser.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chorley 1, Woking 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.
Booking
Toby Edser (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Woking 1. Dave Tarpey (Woking).
Booking
Josh O'Keefe (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Woking 0. Chris Holroyd (Chorley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.