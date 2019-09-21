Chorley 1-1 Woking

Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League after drawing 1-1 away to struggling Chorley.

The home side went ahead through Chris Holroyd early on but Dave Tarpey levelled the scores with 22 minutes on the clock.

Holroyd gave Chorley the lead after eight minutes when he cushioned a cross from Jake Cottrell and fired past Craig Ross in the Woking goal.

Woking were level 14 minutes later when Tarpey headed in the equaliser after Chorley failed to clear when they had the chance.

Woking could not find a winner against a resolute Chorley defence during 12 minutes of stoppage time and the visitors also had defender Ben Gerring sent off late on.

Report supplied by PA Media.