National League
Halifax4Barnet2

FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet

Tobi Sho-Silva scored twice to settle a thrilling National League game between Halifax and Barnet, in which four goals were scored in eight minutes.

Liam McAlinden, who shot wide early on, set up Sho-Silva for home side's 12th-minute opener before finishing coolly for his sixth goal of the season.

Barnet were not cowed by the double salvo and Simeon Akinola's wonder strike halved the deficit before Charlee Adams' low effort levelled the scores at the Shay.

The Bees looked to sting their hosts again before the hour mark, Loic Hernandez delivering a cross from 40 yards that found Alfie Pavey, but the number nine missed.

Liam Nolan re-established Halifax's lead by capitalising on a goalmouth scramble in the 70th minute, with Sho-Silva wrapping up the points deep into stoppage time.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 20King
  • 6Nolan
  • 4Clarke
  • 14Staunton
  • 21WilliamsSubstituted forSouthwellat 72'minutes
  • 22Cooper
  • 15McAlindenSubstituted forKingat 67'minutes
  • 11Sho-Silva

Substitutes

  • 8Earing
  • 9Southwell
  • 10King
  • 12Appleyard
  • 16Hanson

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 2Alexander
  • 4ReynoldsBooked at 44mins
  • 35Hernandez
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 7Taylor
  • 8AdamsBooked at 45mins
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forda Silva Vilheteat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 27Mason-ClarkSubstituted forVasiliouat 74'minutes
  • 14AkinolaSubstituted forWalkerat 78'minutes
  • 9Pavey

Substitutes

  • 13Matrevics
  • 15Rowan
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 22Walker
  • 33Vasiliou
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
1,941

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2. Tobi Sho-Silva (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Josh Walker replaces Simeon Akinola.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Antonis Vasiliou replaces Ephron Mason-Clark.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dayle Southwell replaces Danny Williams.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 3, Barnet 2. Liam Nolan (FC Halifax Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Wesley Fonguck.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Cameron King replaces Liam McAlinden.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2.

Booking

Charlee Adams (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Callum Reynolds (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2. Charlee Adams (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 1. Simeon Akinola (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 0. Liam McAlinden (FC Halifax Town).

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Barnet 0. Tobi Sho-Silva (FC Halifax Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you