FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet

Tobi Sho-Silva scored twice to settle a thrilling National League game between Halifax and Barnet, in which four goals were scored in eight minutes.

Liam McAlinden, who shot wide early on, set up Sho-Silva for home side's 12th-minute opener before finishing coolly for his sixth goal of the season.

Barnet were not cowed by the double salvo and Simeon Akinola's wonder strike halved the deficit before Charlee Adams' low effort levelled the scores at the Shay.

The Bees looked to sting their hosts again before the hour mark, Loic Hernandez delivering a cross from 40 yards that found Alfie Pavey, but the number nine missed.

Liam Nolan re-established Halifax's lead by capitalising on a goalmouth scramble in the 70th minute, with Sho-Silva wrapping up the points deep into stoppage time.

Report supplied by PA Media.