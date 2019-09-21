Bromley 2-1 Notts County

Bromley went top of the National League with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Notts County.

Alfie Doughty and Shawn McCoulsky netted for Bromley with Kyle Wootton getting one back for the visitors.

Bromley claimed the lead after two minutes when Luke Coulson's cross found Doughty at the back post and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Bromley keeper Mark Cousins tipped away a goalbound corner from Jim O'Brien but could do nothing to stop a curling shot from Wootton 10 minutes before half-time.

Bromley went back in front with 17 minutes remaining as substitute McCoulsky volleyed in from the edge of the area and that was enough to wrap up the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.