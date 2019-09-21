National League
Bromley 2-1 Notts County

Bromley went top of the National League with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Notts County.

Alfie Doughty and Shawn McCoulsky netted for Bromley with Kyle Wootton getting one back for the visitors.

Bromley claimed the lead after two minutes when Luke Coulson's cross found Doughty at the back post and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Bromley keeper Mark Cousins tipped away a goalbound corner from Jim O'Brien but could do nothing to stop a curling shot from Wootton 10 minutes before half-time.

Bromley went back in front with 17 minutes remaining as substitute McCoulsky volleyed in from the edge of the area and that was enough to wrap up the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 13BushBooked at 44mins
  • 8Raymond
  • 7CoulsonSubstituted forKlassat 69'minutes
  • 5Okoye
  • 3Wood
  • 10Bingham
  • 26DoughtySubstituted forMcCoulskyat 61'minutes
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 9CheekSubstituted forCliftonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Holland
  • 15Klass
  • 17Clifton
  • 25Rees
  • 27McCoulsky

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 17BakayogoSubstituted forBirdat 82'minutes
  • 6O'BrienSubstituted forOsborneat 90'minutes
  • 3McCrory
  • 20Brindley
  • 4Rose
  • 15Booty
  • 9DennisSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 14Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 19Bird
  • 21Dunn
  • 23Osborne
  • 30Kean
Referee:
Lloyd Wood
Attendance:
3,122

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 2, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 2, Notts County 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Samuel Osborne replaces Jim O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Adrian Clifton replaces Michael Cheek.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Pierce Bird replaces Zoumana Bakayogo.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 2, Notts County 1. Shawn McCoulsky (Bromley).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Wes Thomas replaces Kristian Dennis.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Michael Klass replaces Luke Coulson.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Alfie Doughty.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 1, Notts County 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 1, Notts County 1.

Booking

Chris Bush (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Notts County 1. Kyle Wootton (Notts County).

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Notts County 0. Alfie Doughty (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
