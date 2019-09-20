Aldershot Town v Wrexham

Wrexham are looking for their first win in the league in seven games when they travel to Aldershot on Saturday.

Wrexham boss Brian Hughes will assess the fitness of Rob Lainton, who has returned to training, JJ Hooper and Leighton McIntosh ahead of kick off.

Shots manager Danny Searle confirmed winger Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong will return to the squad on Saturday.

The Shots are one place below Wrexham going into the game, sitting just a single point above the relegation zone.