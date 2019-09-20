Kelty Hearts 0-3 Auchinleck Talbot: Junior giants through to Scottish Cup second round
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Auchinleck Talbot secured a resounding Scottish Cup first-round victory at Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.
The Scottish Junior Cup and West Region champions had a two-goal half-time lead thanks to a Craig McCracken header and Keir Sampson tap-in.
Mark Shankland's header completed the scoring and sent the Ayrshire side into Sunday's second-round draw.
Kelty, managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson, sit second in the Lowland League but were well beaten.