Scottish Cup - First Round
Kelty Hearts0Auchinleck Talbot3

Kelty Hearts 0-3 Auchinleck Talbot: Junior giants through to Scottish Cup second round

Media playback is not supported on this device

Kelty Hearts 0-3 Auchinleck Talbot

Auchinleck Talbot secured a resounding Scottish Cup first-round victory at Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

The Scottish Junior Cup and West Region champions had a two-goal half-time lead thanks to a Craig McCracken header and Keir Sampson tap-in.

Mark Shankland's header completed the scoring and sent the Ayrshire side into Sunday's second-round draw.

Kelty, managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson, sit second in the Lowland League but were well beaten.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

  • Broxburn AthleticBroxburn Athletic3East StirlingshireEast Stirlingshire2
  • Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle4Civil Service StrollersCivil Service Strollers1
  • Caledonian BravesCaledonian Braves3RothesRothes4
  • Cumbernauld ColtsCumbernauld Colts1Penicuik AthleticPenicuik Athletic5
  • Dalbeattie StarDalbeattie Star1Gala FairydeanGala Fairydean3
  • Edinburgh UniversityEdinburgh University1Lochee UnitedLochee United3
  • Forres MechanicsForres Mechanics1Banks O'DeeBanks O'Dee4
  • Fort WilliamFort William5Vale of LeithenVale of Leithen0
  • FraserburghFraserburgh0Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose1
  • Gretna 2008Gretna 20081Hill Of Beath HawthornHill Of Beath Hawthorn0
  • Inverurie Loco WorksInverurie Loco Works3Wick AcademyWick Academy2
  • KeithKeith2University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling3

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you