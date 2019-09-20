Burnley v Norwich City

Norwich's Jamal Lewis and goalscorer Todd Cantwell celebrate their famous win over Manchester City last weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will make a late decision on whether to include Johann Berg Gudmundsson after his calf injury.

However, Danny Drinkwater is not yet fit enough to return from an ankle problem.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is still without a host of players.

Max Aarons, Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic and Christoph Zimmermann all remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Ben Andrews: Norwich can expect extra attention this weekend, and not just from their hosts Burnley. Planet Football will be fascinated to see how the Canaries follow up the standout result of the Premier League season so far.

Having stolen a point in stoppage time at Brighton, Burnley must now relocate home comforts, and quickly.

Their sole victory this term came on day one at home to Southampton. Since then, both Liverpool and Sunderland have come to Turf Moor, scored three times and won.

Teemu Pukki has scored as many as league goals as Burnley's entire squad put together, but his side have lost all three games on the road and haven't kept a clean sheet anywhere since the beginning of April.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Norwich: "We saw how well they acquitted themselves against Man City, and they are taking it on, playing with a lot of freedom.

"That's what we do in theory, roll up and take it on at this level, but it's not always that easy or practical.

"But we've experienced it in the past at this level, the story of a season isn't the first five games, the challenge is to maintain those standards over the full season. That's the real test."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Clarets might not be great in terms of creativity but they give everything for their manager, Sean Dyche, and I can see them making life very difficult for the Canaries.

It's not all bad news for Norwich, though. I have gone for them to draw a blank - so that normally means Teemu Pukki will score.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their inaugural Premier League meeting and first in the top flight since 1976.

The last time they met was in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2012 - Norwich won 4-1 at Carrow Road.

Burnley have only lost one of their 17 home meetings with Norwich, a 5-3 defeat in April 2004.

Burnley

The Clarets have won just once in their past nine league matches.

They have attempted 1462 passes this season, the fewest in the top flight. They also have the lowest pass completion rate of 61%.

Burnley have hit the woodwork three times this season, the joint most in the Premier League along with Liverpool and Norwich.

Sean Dyche has used just 15 players so far this season in five league matches, three fewer than any other Premier League team.

Chris Wood has been caught offside nine times this season, more than any other top-flight player.

Norwich City