Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Andy Carroll scored in his last home appearance for Newcastle in December 2010

TEAM NEWS

Andy Carroll is in contention to make his first Newcastle appearance for nine years after recovering from ankle surgery, although the striker is not yet ready to start.

Another summer signing, Allan Saint-Maximin, is also set to return from injury, while Fabian Schar is fit despite being forced off at Liverpool.

But this game comes too soon for Sean Longstaff, who has an ankle injury.

Brighton's Martin Montoya returns after missing out last weekend with illness.

Fellow defender Bernardo has an outside chance of being available but Leandro Trossard, Ezequiel Schelotto, Jose Izquierdo, Leon Balogun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A match to remind us how quickly things change.

Just 11 months ago this fixture pitched Rafa Benitez against Chris Hughton, with much local goodwill given to both - until Brighton went home with the points.

Judgement on their replacements might be reserved, but it's maybe worth noting that Newcastle have one more point now than after TEN games last year - despite having already faced three of the 'big six'. Brighton? Same again after five games - won one, drawn two, lost two.

The only previous meeting of Steve Bruce and Graham Potter came even more recently - Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Swansea in February.

Different clubs, different league, different pressures now - particularly for Bruce to get his first home win. Quickly.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "We all know if Andy Carroll stays fit he's a wonderful, wonderful centre-forward.

"[A] bit old school if you like to say that. Of his type, there's nobody better in the last 8-10 years when playing... a fit Andy Carroll is going to be huge [for us]."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "We certainly don't go there thinking 'this is not Man City, so it's going to be easy or we've got more of a chance'.

"You just have to play your game and do your best. The opposition can cause you problems in the Premier League wherever you go."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Steve Bruce is still waiting for his first win at St James' Park as Newcastle boss and this will obviously be a very good time to get it.

Both of these teams are in the bottom five, and it is important to beat the teams around you, especially at home.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have never won a top-flight match against Brighton, drawing two and losing two of four games and scoring just once.

Those four meetings - all of which have come in the Premier League - have produced a total of four goals, with neither side scoring more than once in a single game.

Newcastle United

The Magpies won five consecutive Premier League home matches between January and March but have claimed just one victory in their subsequent five matches on Tyneside (D1, L3).

Newcastle have averaged 33% possession so far, the lowest figure in this season's Premier League.

Three of their four league goals in 2019-20 have been scored in the first half, with their only strike after the break a stoppage-time consolation in the 3-1 defeat at Norwich.

Christian Atsu has set up two goals in three Premier League appearances this season - as many assists as in his previous 56 top-flight games.

Brighton & Hove Albion