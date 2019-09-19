Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham beat Leicester twice last season, with Son Heung-min on target in both wins

TEAM NEWS

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell is expected to be available despite a minor fitness issue this week.

Matty James continues his recovery from Achilles surgery and is the Foxes' only reported absentee.

Tottenham full-backs Serge Aurier and Danny Rose could return after being rested against Olympiakos, but Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon remain out.

Forward Son Heung-min is likely to start after beginning on the bench in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: I'm really looking forward to this one because only goal difference separates these two in the table and Leicester look prime candidates to challenge the established top six should any of them falter.

Wednesday's Champions League opener in Greece saw Tottenham relinquish a two-goal lead for the second time already this season and Leicester should provide a stern test this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers has made an impressive impact since his return to the Premier League. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have picked up more points than the Foxes since he took over at the King Power.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "We never get too carried away. When we win, we are not too disappointed, and when you lose, you can't be too down because you have to get ready for the next game."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, asked about Harry Kane's claim that Spurs keep making "similar mistakes": "Be careful when you translate what the players say after the game to media because some time we can take in a different way the words.

"Always I respect what player[s] say and you can assess what [they] say.

"I am not going to judge what one or another player is telling you because I wasn't there, so I cannot talk about the words and the intention. When you are disappointed you always look to try and improve."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games against Leicester, including each of the last three.

Victory on Saturday would see Spurs win four consecutive top-flight matches against the Foxes for the first time.

Leicester have scored 44 Premier League goals versus Tottenham, more than against any other side, while their tally of 10 wins is a joint-high.

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers has won each of his last five Premier League matches as a manager against Tottenham (winning five and losing one of six games whilst Liverpool boss).

Jamie Vardy has scored 31 Premier League goals against sides from the established top six since August 2014, more than any other player.

Vardy has been directly involved in 14 goals in 15 league games under Brendan Rodgers, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists.

James Maddison has attempted the most shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, and only one of his 16 efforts has been on target.

Maddison has failed to net with his previous 28 shots in the top flight, last scoring against Huddersfield in April.

Tottenham Hotspur