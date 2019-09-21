Motherwell 1-2 Ross County: Graham & Stewart earn Highlanders win

Brian Graham's goal got County back level with 15 minutes to play

Ross County scored twice in the last 15 minutes to come from a goal down at Motherwell and earn their first Scottish Premiership away win.

The hosts dominated large swathes of the game and looked good for all three points when Allan Campbell tapped home the opener just after the hour mark.

However, the Highland side bounced back with a simple finish from Brian Graham.

And after Motherwell's Jake Carroll was shown a second yellow, Ross Stewart headed in an 88th-minute winner.

The win moves County level with Motherwell on 10 points, with only goal difference keeping Stephen Robinson's side ahead in fourth place.

An incredible turnaround

The second period was a riveting affair after a first half best forgotten as County dragged themselves off the floor to earn the points.

Trailing and clearly second-best with 15 minutes remaining, the fightback came out of the blue. It was kick-started by Michael Gardyne, who drove at the Motherwell backline, slipped a reverse pass into the substitute Graham, who coolly slotted past Mark Gillespie.

Signs the game might be turning in County's favour began to appear as Carroll lost his composure, picking up two yellow cards within the space of a minute for a pair of rash challenges.

And County made the 10 men pay as they delivered the knockout blow in the dying moments. Richard Foster swung the ball in from the left and Stewart powered a header past Gillespie at the back post to stun the Motherwell support.

Their side had looked destined for a fourth straight victory when they came out the traps after the break with the bit between their teeth. The goal that put them in front oozed class.

Devante Cole surged in from the right, leaving defenders in his wake, playing the ball into the feet of James Scott, whose lay-off was tucked away by Campbell from 20 yards. But then came the incredible turnaround. Motherwell may point to a disallowed goal in the first half as reason to feel aggrieved.

Largely frustrated by a well-organised County side in the opening period, they thought they had the breakthrough when a long Carroll throw-in was directed past Laidlaw by the head of Declan Gallagher, only for referee Alan Muir to rule it out for an infringement.

So Motherwell's free-scoring winning run comes to an end as County made it two wins from two.

Man of the match - Allan Campbell

Although he ended up on the losing side, Campbell was terrific - the driving force behind his side's improvement after the break.

His goal was beautifully taken and he, like the rest of his team-mates, will be wondering how on earth they let their advantage slip to come away with nothing.

'We only have ourselves to blame'

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I thought we were in total control. We dominated and why has Declan Gallacher's goal not stood? You'll have to ask the referee. There's no foul whatsoever.

"But we had other chances to put the game to bed, so we've only got ourselves to blame. Ross County had two good chances in the second half and they took them."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We're six games in to the season now and for us to be sitting with 10 points is an excellent haul.

"We've been able to regroup after a couple of bad weeks for us and we've pieced together two wins on the bounce. Which is very, very difficult to do in this league."