St Mirren 0-0 Hamilton Academical: 10-man visitors earn point

Hamilton's George Oalkey was sent off after two bookings

Ten-man Hamilton Academical's stubborn resistance frustrated St Mirren as the sides fought out a goalless Scottish Premiership draw in Paisley.

Accies striker George Oakley was red-carded five minutes into the second half, but the hosts could not capitalise on their advantage.

If anything, it was Hamilton who improved after Oakley's second booking for leading with his elbow on Sean McLoughlin.

Both sides are without a win in four.

On the positive side for St Mirren, the result breaks a run of three straight defeats, while Hamilton can reflect on a good point away from home after playing with 10 men for over 40 minutes.

Blunt St Mirren frustrated by dogged Accies

St Mirren had managed just three goals in five league games before this match - fewer than any other side.

It's an issue they are going to have to address if they want to stay in the top flight again this season, particularly when their midfield trio of Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis and Sam Foley combined well and played plenty of neat and tidy football.

Their passing was crisp and effective at bringing strikers Junior Morias and Tony Andreu into the match, but Hamilton goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams was barely tested. Magennis, Morias and Andreu all had good sight of goal in the first half, but only Andreu, with a looping header, even hit the target.

There were screams for a penalty when Morias, clean through on goal, tumbled over in the box under some contact from Hamilton captain Brian Easton, but it was questionable whether it was sufficient for the Englishman to go to deck.

That was all before Oakley was sent off just after the break, and if anything St Mirren's threat lessened thereafter. They may have stopped the rot after losing their last three, but manager Jim Goodwin will know he needs to find a way to get his side's attack going if they are to stay clear of relegation.

As for Hamilton, it was a typically dogged performance by them after being largely outplayed when it was 11 versus 11. Oakley's sending off was probably deserved, given his first booking for a lunge on Flynn might have merited more on its own.

But as is their trademark, the adversity only served to embolden them. They posed a threat on the counter-attack, with Blair Alston's fizzing drive forcing Vaclav Hladky into a rare save, before bravely repelling a late bombardment of crosses into their box.

Most people have given up predicting Accies will go down, and it's in large part due to the attitude on display in Paisley.

Man of the match - Kyle Magennis

BBC Scotland's John Barnes at the Simple Digital Arena

Magennis was the man who showed the most desire to find a way to goal. The St Mirren captain was the most creative player on show and, unlike others, when he got the chance for a shot he took it.

Ilkay Durmus was a contender for his positive wing play but his chance ended when he was replaced by Kyle McAllister after an hour. Kirk Broadfoot can be happy with his first start since rejoining the Paisley club as he slotted comfortably into the centre of their defence.

Hamilton's top men were in defence, as Sam Stubbs and Brian Easton put their bodies on the line to ensure their team headed home with a point.

'George is stupid' - reaction

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It's one of the most frustrating games I can remember for a long, long time. We've completely dominated but we just couldn't find a way to break down Hamilton.

"I give Hamilton great credit for the way they defended but we have to be a bit more creative and have a bit more imagination in the final third and try to work their goalkeeper."

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "George [Oakley] is stupid, it's a stupid challenge. There's no need for him to go into it, it's a red card. But my players are getting punished and I don't see other teams getting punished.

"I think to come here and play almost 45 minutes with 10 men and come away with a point and a clean sheet is a good result for us."