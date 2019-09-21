Livingston 0-2 Aberdeen: Livi pay price for missed chances in first home loss

Andrew Considine's first-half goal settled the game in Aberdeen's favour

Andrew Considine and a late Sam Cosgrove penalty gave Aberdeen a somewhat fortuitous win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The three points take Derek McInnes' side above Motherwell into third and means they are unbeaten in five games.

It was cruel on Livingston, who had the best of the game, but poor finishing and two mistakes were their downfall.

Jon Guthrie hit the crossbar for the home side, while Chris Erskine swiped fresh air with the goal at his mercy.

Scott Robinson was also denied by a fine Joe Lewis save as Gary Holt's side suffered their first home defeat of the season.

However, Aberdeen's win stretches their unbeaten run against Livingston to 11 meetings, with no losses since April 2004.

Aberdeen give scoring lesson

Livingston's players created numerous chances in the opening period, slicing apart the Aberdeen defence. But a lesson in how to finish came from the most unlikely source when Considine guided a corner beyond the helpless goalkeeper Ross Stewart to give Aberdeen an underserved lead.

The picture of the game remained the same in the second half with Livingston again on the front foot, but the lack of cutting edge in front of goal continued.

As the clock ticked towards full time, Livingston continued to pour forward, but a sucker punch came when Cosgrove fired home from the spot after the substitute had been bundled to the ground by Keaghan Jacobs.

Aberdeen manager McInnes will know his side can play much better than this. Indeed they will have to if they are to maintain any challenge at the top end of the Premiership table.

Livingston were undoubtedly the better team on the day, but were taught a lesson on how to score.

Man of the match - Andrew Considine

In a game where few players shone it is fitting the scorer of the opening goal receives the man of the match award. Considine's main role is helping keep his own goal intact, a feat he accomplished with help from his colleagues.

But it was at the other end of the pitch where he had the biggest impact; managing to escape the attentions of Robbie Crawford and find the space required to clip in from the edge of the six-yard box.

Aberdeen win a 'tough watch' - reaction

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I've played a lot worse and won. I thought we were excellent. All over the park we were hungry, we showed for it, we created chances.

"In the areas where you can defend your box better that's what cost us. My goalkeeper has had nothing to do. He's picked the ball out of the box twice."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It wasn't pretty. We knew we weren't going to get it all our own way, but we've found a way to win. It was a tough watch.

"We can expect more in certain games, but what I couldn't get any more of today was the willingness of the players to get the three points."