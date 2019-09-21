Match ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 2.
Livingston 0-2 Aberdeen: Livi pay price for missed chances in first home loss
Andrew Considine and a late Sam Cosgrove penalty gave Aberdeen a somewhat fortuitous win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
The three points take Derek McInnes' side above Motherwell into third and means they are unbeaten in five games.
It was cruel on Livingston, who had the best of the game, but poor finishing and two mistakes were their downfall.
Jon Guthrie hit the crossbar for the home side, while Chris Erskine swiped fresh air with the goal at his mercy.
Scott Robinson was also denied by a fine Joe Lewis save as Gary Holt's side suffered their first home defeat of the season.
However, Aberdeen's win stretches their unbeaten run against Livingston to 11 meetings, with no losses since April 2004.
Aberdeen give scoring lesson
Livingston's players created numerous chances in the opening period, slicing apart the Aberdeen defence. But a lesson in how to finish came from the most unlikely source when Considine guided a corner beyond the helpless goalkeeper Ross Stewart to give Aberdeen an underserved lead.
The picture of the game remained the same in the second half with Livingston again on the front foot, but the lack of cutting edge in front of goal continued.
As the clock ticked towards full time, Livingston continued to pour forward, but a sucker punch came when Cosgrove fired home from the spot after the substitute had been bundled to the ground by Keaghan Jacobs.
Aberdeen manager McInnes will know his side can play much better than this. Indeed they will have to if they are to maintain any challenge at the top end of the Premiership table.
Livingston were undoubtedly the better team on the day, but were taught a lesson on how to score.
Man of the match - Andrew Considine
In a game where few players shone it is fitting the scorer of the opening goal receives the man of the match award. Considine's main role is helping keep his own goal intact, a feat he accomplished with help from his colleagues.
But it was at the other end of the pitch where he had the biggest impact; managing to escape the attentions of Robbie Crawford and find the space required to clip in from the edge of the six-yard box.
Aberdeen win a 'tough watch' - reaction
Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I've played a lot worse and won. I thought we were excellent. All over the park we were hungry, we showed for it, we created chances.
"In the areas where you can defend your box better that's what cost us. My goalkeeper has had nothing to do. He's picked the ball out of the box twice."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It wasn't pretty. We knew we weren't going to get it all our own way, but we've found a way to win. It was a tough watch.
"We can expect more in certain games, but what I couldn't get any more of today was the willingness of the players to get the three points."
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Stewart
- 2DevlinBooked at 90mins
- 5Lamie
- 27Guthrie
- 21McMillan
- 6BartleySubstituted forLawsonat 60'minutes
- 16Crawford
- 11Lawless
- 7JacobsBooked at 83mins
- 19ErskineSubstituted forStobbsat 45'minutes
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forTiffoneyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 15Pepe
- 20Souda
- 22Tiffoney
- 30Sarkic
- 31Stobbs
- 33Lawson
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 33VynerSubstituted forLoganat 75'minutes
- 6Devlin
- 4Considine
- 3Leigh
- 21Gallagher
- 19Ferguson
- 10McGinn
- 24Campbell
- 11HedgesSubstituted forMcLennanat 64'minutes
- 9MainSubstituted forCosgroveat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 16Cosgrove
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 25Anderson
- 28Wilson
- 42Barron
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 2,803
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 2.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Aberdeen 2. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Aberdeen. Sam Cosgrove draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Booking
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dean Campbell (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Jon Gallagher (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Shaleum Logan replaces Zak Vyner.
Jon Guthrie (Livingston) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Jack Stobbs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Sam Cosgrove replaces Curtis Main.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Tiffoney replaces Scott Robinson.
Jack Stobbs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Ryan Hedges.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Steve Tevi Lawson replaces Marvin Bartley because of an injury.
Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Aberdeen).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Campbell (Aberdeen).
Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Gallagher (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack Stobbs replaces Chris Erskine.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Aberdeen 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 1.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.