Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
-
Wigan's Josh Windass is struggling to shake off a calf problem, while fellow forward Anthony Pilkington is sidelined with a quad injury.
Neither Tom Pearce, who has a back injury, nor Gary Roberts is likely to be fit to push for recalls.
Charlton remain without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who picked up a knee injury on international duty with Montserrat.
Defender Jason Pearce is expected to be fit but Lewis Page (Achilles) and George Lapslie (hamstring) are out.
Match facts
- Wigan and Charlton last met in League One in the 2017-18 season, with the Latics winning 3-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home on their way to promotion.
- Charlton have won one of their five away league matches against Wigan (W1 D1 L3) - a 3-0 win in the Championship in February 2015.
- Wigan Athletic have received more yellow cards than any other Championship side this season (20).
- Charlton have not lost consecutive league matches in 2019 so far, last doing so in their final two games of 2018 against Coventry and Barnsley.
- Wigan are winless in seven matches in all competitions (D2 L5) since winning their first league match of the season against Cardiff City.
- Since the start of last season, Charlton have won 61% (W31 D10 L10) of the games when Lyle Taylor has played, compared to just 23% without him (W3 D5 L5).