Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Teenage Charlton midfielder Conor Gallagher has scored three goals in seven appearances since joining on loan from Chelsea

Wigan's Josh Windass is struggling to shake off a calf problem, while fellow forward Anthony Pilkington is sidelined with a quad injury.

Neither Tom Pearce, who has a back injury, nor Gary Roberts is likely to be fit to push for recalls.

Charlton remain without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who picked up a knee injury on international duty with Montserrat.

Defender Jason Pearce is expected to be fit but Lewis Page (Achilles) and George Lapslie (hamstring) are out.

Match facts