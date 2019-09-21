Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Preston North End 1.
Birmingham City 0-1 Preston North End: Preston go third with narrow win
-
- From the section Championship
Preston moved up to third in the Championship with a narrow win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.
Sean Maguire scored with the game's first effort on target after following up a Paul Gallagher free-kick.
Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp pushed the ball on to the post and Maguire finished from a tight angle.
The home side pressed for an equaliser but Preston held on for a fourth win in five games.
Birmingham came into the game looking for a third win in a row but struggled to create any chances in the early exchanges.
The goal in the 23rd minute came from a free-kick which Maguire won himself.
Gallagher hit a low effort towards the bottom corner which was turned on to the post by Camp, only for Maguire to score from the rebound.
Maxime Colin provided a good attacking threat for the Blues and saw a penalty appeal for handball turned down by referee Steve Martin.
Second-half substitute Alvaro Gimenez almost made an instant impact after going close just after the hour mark, but Preston kept Birmingham at bay.
Birmingham City caretaker head coach Pep Clotet:
"Today football punished us more than normal because I don't think Preston did enough to win the game apart from the fact that they were fortunate and alive for the free-kick.
"There are a lot of things that I want our side to be better at, but also I want to focus on the positives and I see a team that is growing and growing.
On their penalty appeal: "The ref thought the hand was there but it is normal to have a hand there, so he gave us a corner, fair enough."
Preston North End manager Alex Neil:
"I've always thought Sean (Maguire) is a double-figures striker at this level. He's not a wide player, he's more of an inside forward who plays in between the lines and does it really well.
"He's a special player at this level. It's always nice when you've got someone in your team who can produce something from nothing.
"It's such an ace to have up your sleeve."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 3Pedersen
- 7Crowley
- 26DavisSubstituted forVillalba Rodrigoat 79'minutes
- 34Sunjic
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forMaghomaat 61'minutes
- 18MrabtiSubstituted forGiménezat 61'minutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 13Stockdale
- 14Clarke-Salter
- 17Villalba Rodrigo
- 19Maghoma
- 20Gardner
- 24Giménez
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 2FisherSubstituted forRaffertyat 89'minutes
- 21Bauer
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 4Pearson
- 12GallagherSubstituted forBrowneat 82'minutes
- 10Harrop
- 11Johnson
- 24Maguire
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forPottsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Browne
- 14Storey
- 15Rafferty
- 18Ledson
- 20Stockley
- 25Ripley
- 44Potts
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 20,806
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Preston North End 1.
Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Álvaro Giménez (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Offside, Preston North End. Joseph Rafferty tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Giménez with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Joseph Rafferty replaces Darnell Fisher.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross.
Attempt saved. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran Villalba with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Brad Potts replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Paul Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Fran Villalba replaces David Davis.
Offside, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz tries a through ball, but Álvaro Giménez is caught offside.
Foul by Darnell Fisher (Preston North End).
Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Sean Maguire.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Harrop.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Preston North End).
Álvaro Giménez (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Giménez (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Josh Harrop (Preston North End).
Marc Roberts (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Jude Bellingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Álvaro Giménez replaces Kerim Mrabti.