Birmingham City 0-1 Preston North End: Preston go third with narrow win

Preston's goalscorer Sean Maguire gets past Ivan Sunjic of Birmingham City

Preston moved up to third in the Championship with a narrow win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Sean Maguire scored with the game's first effort on target after following up a Paul Gallagher free-kick.

Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp pushed the ball on to the post and Maguire finished from a tight angle.

The home side pressed for an equaliser but Preston held on for a fourth win in five games.

Birmingham came into the game looking for a third win in a row but struggled to create any chances in the early exchanges.

The goal in the 23rd minute came from a free-kick which Maguire won himself.

Gallagher hit a low effort towards the bottom corner which was turned on to the post by Camp, only for Maguire to score from the rebound.

Maxime Colin provided a good attacking threat for the Blues and saw a penalty appeal for handball turned down by referee Steve Martin.

Second-half substitute Alvaro Gimenez almost made an instant impact after going close just after the hour mark, but Preston kept Birmingham at bay.

Birmingham City caretaker head coach Pep Clotet:

"Today football punished us more than normal because I don't think Preston did enough to win the game apart from the fact that they were fortunate and alive for the free-kick.

"There are a lot of things that I want our side to be better at, but also I want to focus on the positives and I see a team that is growing and growing.

On their penalty appeal: "The ref thought the hand was there but it is normal to have a hand there, so he gave us a corner, fair enough."

Preston North End manager Alex Neil:

"I've always thought Sean (Maguire) is a double-figures striker at this level. He's not a wide player, he's more of an inside forward who plays in between the lines and does it really well.

"He's a special player at this level. It's always nice when you've got someone in your team who can produce something from nothing.

"It's such an ace to have up your sleeve."