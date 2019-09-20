Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees (hamstring) for a third game in a row as new boss Garry Monk looks to start his reign with back-to-back Championship wins.
Sam Winnall could start after scoring as a substitute at Huddersfield Town.
Fulham have midfielder Harry Arter back from suspension as they look to end a three-match winless run in the league.
Bobby Reid may lose his starting spot as manager Scott Parker could revert to using three central midfielders.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two home league matches against Fulham - the Owls had lost just one of their previous 19 league games at Hillsborough against the Cottagers before this (W10 D8).
- Fulham are looking to register consecutive league wins over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since November 1982.
- Steven Fletcher has scored in his last three league games for Sheffield Wednesday - the last Owls player to score in four in a row was Gary Hooper in September 2017.
- Fulham have had 142 sequences in open play with 10 or more passes - 59 more than any other Championship team, and 98 more than Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has never lost a Championship match against Fulham (P4 W1 D3), winning most recently in May 2018 with Birmingham City.
- Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in seven open-play sequences ending in a goal - more than any other Championship player this season.