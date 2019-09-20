Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Garry Monk was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor as Sheffield Wednesday boss on 6 September

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees (hamstring) for a third game in a row as new boss Garry Monk looks to start his reign with back-to-back Championship wins.

Sam Winnall could start after scoring as a substitute at Huddersfield Town.

Fulham have midfielder Harry Arter back from suspension as they look to end a three-match winless run in the league.

Bobby Reid may lose his starting spot as manager Scott Parker could revert to using three central midfielders.

Match facts