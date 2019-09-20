Championship
Leeds12:30Derby
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Derby County

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton
Jamie Shackleton made his first league start for Leeds this season in the win at Barnsley
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:00 BST

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has forward Tyler Roberts and defender Luke Ayling fit for the visit of Derby but both will only make the bench at best.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) is set to miss out so Jamie Shackleton will start in his place once again.

Derby are without winger Tom Lawrence through suspension but manager Phillip Cocu is otherwise set to name the same side which drew with Cardiff.

Defenders Andre Wisdom and Craig Forsyth are unlikely to feature.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Leeds and Derby since the Championship play-off semi-final second leg in May when Derby came from 1-0 down to win 4-2 and progress to the final 4-3 on aggregate.
  • Derby are looking to win consecutive matches against Leeds in all competitions for the first time since a run of 10 wins between December 2006 and October 2013.
  • Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah is averaging a goal every 62 minutes in all competitions for the Whites this season, scoring four times in 246 minutes of action.
  • Derby are winless in six matches in all competitions (D3 L3), their longest sequence without a win since a run of eight under Gary Rowett between February and March 2018.
  • Excluding play-offs, Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski has been involved in four goals in his last three league games against Derby County (two goals, two assists).
  • Derby have drawn their past three Championship matches when scoring the first goal, including their most recent game at home to Cardiff City.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you