Brentford 0-0 Stoke City: Potters off bottom of Championship after drab draw at Bees

Nathan Jones has not guided Stoke City to a league win since 6 April when the Potters won 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City moved off the bottom of the Championship, but their 0-0 draw at Brentford will have done little to relieve the pressure on manager Nathan Jones.

The Potters, who have not won a league game in 168 days, rarely threatened the Brentford goal and had some brave defending to thank for keeping a clean sheet.

A tepid first period saw Stoke clear a Sergi Canos effort off the line while Danny Batth blocked an effort form the Spaniard.

Batth made two more good blocks after the break as Henrik Dalsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo tried to score, while Stoke's best effort came with nine minutes to go when David Raya saved well after Peter Etebo pounced on a defensive error.

Stoke's point - just their second of the season - sees them go above Huddersfield, who play West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, while Brentford move up to 17th place.

City's fans jokingly sang that they would invade the pitch if they scored - neither happened and the omens are not good for the Potters faithful, as the last time they failed to win any of their opening eight league games in a season was 30 years ago and they were relegated from the second tier that season.

Their only other chance of note came after an hour when Bruno Martins Indi headed over the bar, while Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland had to be at his best to tip a second-half Said Benrahma effort over.

However, he was helpless as Canos' last-minute cross flashed across the face of goal and went just wide of the far post as the spoils were shared.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"It was a good point, we played a game against opponents that defended very well and made it very difficult for us to create clear cut chances.

"We created opportunities that on another day could have given us the win or the leading goal.

"The plus is that we again looked very solid and were very, very difficult to create chances against, there was almost nothing again today."

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke:

"I can't say I'm happy with the point, because I'm not, I never come in and think 'right let's get a point'.

"What I am happy with is the clean sheet, the work rate, the discipline we showed within the performance because that's been lacking a little bit.

"I don't want to make changes, I want to keep a settled winning team, I'd love that, but at the minute we've just got to find that formula.

"Once this side hits confidence it'll be some side, because we've done so much work behind the scenes in terms of getting them to this level, to this work rate, to this athleticism."