Brentford 0-0 Stoke City: Potters off bottom of Championship after drab draw at Bees
Stoke City moved off the bottom of the Championship, but their 0-0 draw at Brentford will have done little to relieve the pressure on manager Nathan Jones.
The Potters, who have not won a league game in 168 days, rarely threatened the Brentford goal and had some brave defending to thank for keeping a clean sheet.
A tepid first period saw Stoke clear a Sergi Canos effort off the line while Danny Batth blocked an effort form the Spaniard.
Batth made two more good blocks after the break as Henrik Dalsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo tried to score, while Stoke's best effort came with nine minutes to go when David Raya saved well after Peter Etebo pounced on a defensive error.
Stoke's point - just their second of the season - sees them go above Huddersfield, who play West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, while Brentford move up to 17th place.
City's fans jokingly sang that they would invade the pitch if they scored - neither happened and the omens are not good for the Potters faithful, as the last time they failed to win any of their opening eight league games in a season was 30 years ago and they were relegated from the second tier that season.
Their only other chance of note came after an hour when Bruno Martins Indi headed over the bar, while Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland had to be at his best to tip a second-half Said Benrahma effort over.
However, he was helpless as Canos' last-minute cross flashed across the face of goal and went just wide of the far post as the spoils were shared.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:
"It was a good point, we played a game against opponents that defended very well and made it very difficult for us to create clear cut chances.
"We created opportunities that on another day could have given us the win or the leading goal.
"The plus is that we again looked very solid and were very, very difficult to create chances against, there was almost nothing again today."
Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke:
"I can't say I'm happy with the point, because I'm not, I never come in and think 'right let's get a point'.
"What I am happy with is the clean sheet, the work rate, the discipline we showed within the performance because that's been lacking a little bit.
"I don't want to make changes, I want to keep a settled winning team, I'd love that, but at the minute we've just got to find that formula.
"Once this side hits confidence it'll be some side, because we've done so much work behind the scenes in terms of getting them to this level, to this work rate, to this athleticism."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 23Jeanvier
- 7CanósSubstituted forClarkeat 90+1'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 8JensenSubstituted forMokotjoat 65'minutes
- 3Henry
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forKarelisat 63'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 10BenrahmaBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 5Pinnock
- 9Karelis
- 12Mokotjo
- 14Dasilva
- 20Clarke
- 28Daniels
- 31Zamburek
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 12Carter-Vickers
- 5LindsaySubstituted forBatthat 36'minutes
- 15Martins Indi
- 2Edwards
- 27B Ndiaye
- 8Etebo
- 22Clucas
- 11McCleanBooked at 82mins
- 7InceSubstituted forCampbellat 73'minutes
- 19GregoryBooked at 22minsSubstituted forVokesat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 9Vokes
- 20Hogan
- 24Cousins
- 26Campbell
- 31Duffy
- 32Federici
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 11,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Stoke City 0.
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Offside, Brentford. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Nikolaos Karelis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh Clarke replaces Sergi Canós.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye.
Booking
James McClean (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Canós (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James McClean.
Booking
Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saïd Benrahma (Brentford).
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Sam Vokes replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Tom Ince.
Attempt missed. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Canós.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Kamohelo Mokotjo replaces Mathias Jensen.
Offside, Brentford. Julian Jeanvier tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nikolaos Karelis replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Etebo (Stoke City).
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
Lee Gregory (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Edwards with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Henrik Dalsgaard.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Edwards.
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).