Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored two goals in seven games since joining the Lions from QPR this summer

Millwall trio Jason McCarthy, Shaun Hutchinson and Luke Steele are now match fit and pushing for their first Championship starts of the season.

Winger Jiri Skalak is still sidelined by a bruised ankle and heel.

QPR boss Mark Warburton must decide whether to change a winning team, with experienced defender Angel Rangel fit again after a minor knock.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is back in training, while Lee Wallace is nearing full fitness following a hip problem.

Match facts