Championship
Luton15:00Hull
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Hull City

Martin Cranie
Martin Cranie has played five times in all competitions this term but has been out since 20 August
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:00 BST

Luton Town hope defender Martin Cranie will be fit to face Hull City after four games out, with striker Danny Hylton also near a return (both knee).

But Saturday's Championship fixture is likely to come too soon for winger Callum McManaman (groin).

Hull's Dan Batty (ankle), Reece Burke and Stephen Kingsley (both hamstring) could all return for the visitors, who are winless in five league games.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis is available again after suspension.

Match facts

  • Luton and Hull have not faced in any competition since March 2007 in the Championship - the Tigers won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Hull have won four of their last five away matches against Luton in all competitions (W4 D0 L1).
  • Luton Town have scored more goals via corners than any other Championship this season (4).
  • Only Stoke City (8) have lost more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Hull City (7).
  • Only Stoke City (15) have conceded more open play Championship goals than Luton Town this season (11).
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Jarrod Bowen has scored 40 Championship goals for Hull City - twice as many as any other Tigers player.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

