Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Barnsley
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Alfa Semedo
Alfa Semedo's winner for Nottingham Forest last weekend inflicted Swansea's first Championship loss of the season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:00 BST

Nottingham Forest remain without on-loan Wolves striker Rafa Mir and midfielder Ryan Yates for the visit of Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Defenders Carl Jenkinson, Tendayi Darikwa, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele are all long-term absentees.

Barnsley, who are looking for a first win since the opening day, could have midfielder Cameron McGeehan (foot) back after he missed their last two games.

Bambo Diaby (ankle) is still out and Ben Williams remains suspended.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past eight home league matches against Barnsley (W4 D3), a 1-0 defeat in January 2017.
  • Barnsley lost 3-0 the last time they faced Nottingham Forest in the league in April 2018 - they have not lost consecutive league games against Forest since March 2001.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their past 12 matches in all competitions (W8 D3).
  • Against Leeds, Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt created eight chances - the most of any player in a match in the Championship this season.
  • Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has been involved in five goals in his past six Championship games (four goals, one assist), though he has played more Championship games against Barnsley without scoring than against any other team (five games).
  • Barnsley are averaging the youngest starting line-up age in the Championship this season (22 years 248 days).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you