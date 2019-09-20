Reading v Blackburn Rovers
Reading striker Danny Loader (illness) and on-loan defender Matt Miazga (hamstring) are both doubts.
Tyler Blackett is pushing for some game time, while fellow defender Jordan Obita is nearing a first-team return.
Lewis Holtby could make his debut for Rovers after signing a two-year deal with the club on Thursday.
Fellow midfielder Jacob Davenport is back in contention after injury, but striker Ben Brereton remains out after a minor operation on his knee.
Forward Dominic Samuel could make the squad, having not played a senior game for more than a year because of a cruciate knee ligament injury.
Match facts
- Reading have won three of their last four league matches against Blackburn (W3 D1) having won just two of their first 16 against them between 1979 and 2016 (W2 D8 L6).
- Blackburn have lost their last three league visits to Reading, last winning there in February 2014.
- Reading's John Swift has created 27 chances in the Championship this season - six more than any other player.
- Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has scored in each of his last two league matches - he has never scored in three consecutive league appearances.
- Reading have lost their last two league matches without scoring - they last lost three in a row without finding the net back in April 2015.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is yet to register a league victory over Reading as a manager in seven attempts (D2 L5).