Louise McDaniel: NI midfielder signs for Blackburn Rovers

Louise McDaniel has represented Northern Ireland at both junior and senior level

Northern Ireland midfielder Louise McDaniel has joined Women's Championship side Blackburn Rovers from Linfield.

McDaniel made her Linfield debut aged just 14 and scored six goals against Derry City in one game last season.

She was handed her international debut last February against Kazakhstan in 2019 World Cup qualifying.

"I'm really excited to get started and get involved at the team," said the 19-year-old.

"The girls have all been really welcoming and I really like the atmosphere in the club.

"I'm really excited to see what I can offer to the team and what I can bring.

"I'm an attacking player so I want to try and chip in with some goals and get some points on the board for us."

Blackburn are in 10th spot in the Championship table after losing all three of their opening games.

She joins midfielders Tyler Toland and Megan Bell in making the move from the NIFL Women's Premiership across to England, who signed for Manchester City and Durham Women respectively.