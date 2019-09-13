'We're out to prove a point' - Glentoran captain Marcus Kane relishing Blues test

Glentoran have won only three of their last 23 league games against the Irish Premiership's top-six sides

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 14 September Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane hopes that beating Linfield on Saturday can trigger a turnaround in the club's record against the top six.

The Glens travel to Windsor Park on Saturday having won only three of their last 23 league games against sides who finished in the top six last season.

That includes losing each of their last three meetings with Linfield, something Kane is keen to rectify this week.

"I think we've struggled in the past against top-six teams," he said.

"You want to be beating the top-six teams. That is one of the points we're trying to prove, to be up with the top teams.

"It's another game, it's a Big Two game, but we'll approach it just like any other game."

Glentoran, who are third after picking up 11 points from their opening six games, will be keen to extinguish memories of last season's visits to Windsor, which saw the Blues run out 4-0 and 4-2 winners.

"I think we need to work towards our gameplan," added Kane, 27, who joined the Glens from Linfield in 2012.

"We've been doing really well in training. We've got a plan and we'll work out their strong points and our strong points and figure out where we can hurt them. It's about focusing on that and taking it minute-by-minute."

Manager Mick McDermott has overseen a positive start to Glentoran's season

Kane also praised the impact of Glens boss Mick McDermott, who has led the club to five straight wins in all competitions during a promising start to his first full season at The Oval helm.

"He's broken it down," said Kane.

"It's very professional, it's a long way from being full-time professional but if you look at the training sessions, he's got specific training sessions for individual players.

"Everything is focused towards Saturday. It's been great that he's been able to implement that since he's come in - we've come together as a group and acknowledged that it's the way forward.