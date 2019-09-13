Kirsten Reilly: Bristol City Women sign former Hibernian midfielder

Kirsten Reilly won two SWPL Cups and the Scottish Women's Cup in her time at Hibernian

Bristol City Women have signed former Hibernian midfielder Kirsten Reilly.

Reilly left the Scottish side earlier this month after spending over 18 months with them and is the eighth new signing for City.

She helped Hibs finish second in the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2018-19 and qualify for this season's Champions League.

"It's a big step up from the game in Scotland and it's a great opportunity for me to become full-time," she said.

Bristol City are away to Everton in Sunday's Women's Super League programme.

